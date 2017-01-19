10:28 AMIf you want to get an idea of just how real things are going to be for the inauguration, when it comes to people feeling emboldened, take a look at this photo. It’s very real in the field.

We hate to keep harping on it, but the Obamas really are leaving the White House. It’s important because the lasting effect of having a black family in the most famous residence in the world is particularly palpable when they’re on the way out. We’ve been talking so much about President Barack Obama’s final moments at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., but for Michelle Obama, the person who transformed the way the whole place operated, it’s certainly sad, as well. On Wednesday, she posted a couple of farewell memories on Twitter.

If you don’t believe in climate change, lucky you. But various things around the globe give scientists an indication that temperatures are rising. You know, ice shelves breaking away and the like. Mind you, the U.S. has a president coming in who’s openly called the notion a “hoax.” Don’t forget, being wrong on this has catastrophic effects for us all. Water levels going up is just plainly not a good thing for anyone. Oh, and if you’re wondering, last year was the hottest on record. Just like the two before that.

We’re about a month away from the 2017 Academy Awards. Which means, if you’re looking for your film to win an Oscar, your advertising campaign better be close to getting into full swing. How does one do that? Well, the answer is obvious: with money. Of course, whenever things come down to this factor, it ceases to be about the merit of the films, and about who’s got the cash to put their movie ads in front of the most eyeballs. The question is: Who’s really trying to buy their way into a gold statue?

It’s clear that Barry Bonds has a lot of haters. The best hitter in the history of Major League Baseball somehow did not make it into the Hall of Fame on Wednesday, even though three players who undoubtedly had careers with much controversy regarding drug use of various kinds did get in. Bonds would have been a Hall of Famer long before his steroid allegations began, so to leave him out, at this point, is totally baffling. Anyways, aside from him, let’s take a look at who really won and lost this year when it comes to Cooperstown, New York.

Free Food

Coffee Break: Mike Pence, the incoming vice president, has long been vocal about his stance on supporting the LGBT community. So, some people decided to show up at his house and have a dance party outside to let him know how they feel and the scene was as fabulous as you think it would be.

Snack Time: It’s another sad day in the famous animals department. The grandmother of Harambe, Josephine, has died at the Miami Zoo. She was nearly 50 years old. They euthanized her in a manner they refer to as “humane.”

Dessert: There are some new Nike Air Force 1 models on the market. Would you rock these?