We got ’em: The Top 10 HBCU football highlights

Week 1 of the football season at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) got off to an unbelievable start. Howard’s huge upset of University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Tennessee State’s victory at Georgia State and Southern’s victory in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge against South Carolina State were only the beginning of this highly anticipated season.

For last weekend’s biggest and baddest plays on offense and defense, here are the Top 10 HBCU football highlights. Each week this season, look for #Undefeatedtop10.