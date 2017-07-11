50 greatest black athletes
We teamed up with SurveyMonkey for a public ranking of the 50 greatest black athletes of all time. Keep coming back, because every week we’ll reveal 10 superstars who made the list.
The Undefeated partnered with SurveyMonkey to poll the public on the 50 Greatest Black Athletes. In April, 10,350 adults were asked to rank 200 athletes on 20 different surveys. Respondents were asked how great of an athlete each person was/is using a scale of 1 to 10 stars. The athletes were ranked in order based on their average scores to form a top 50 list. From there, the top 60 athletes (including the first 10 who didn’t make the cut to 50) were used to create a final ranking. Each athlete was ranked on four factors: overall ranking, dominance, inspiration and impact on society. Average scores were calculated from each factor to create a composite score. Athletes were ranked in order by their composite score to determine our final list, which will be unveiled in groups of 10 per week for five weeks. We’ll have more on how the public voted – broken down by race, age, gender, education level and census region – after the final group is revealed. The Undefeated’s Justin Tinsley, Jerry Bembry and Aaron Dodson wrote the biographies of the athletes, although they didn’t agree with some of the rankings. But the people have spoken, and the results should spark some serious debate.
The Undefeated and SurveyMonkey collaborated to rank the 50 Greatest Black Athletes as determined by the public. In February, pretesting began utilizing the SurveyMonkey Audience. Respondents were asked two open-ended questions: “Who is the best athlete of all time?” and “What makes an athlete great?” Responses from this survey supplemented a separate list cultivated by The Undefeated to curate the list of 200 athletes to rank in Phase One.
The Phase One survey narrowed the list of 200 athletes down to the top 60. It was conducted online on SurveyMonkey from April 10-14, 2017, among a national sample of 11,287 adults age 18 and older. Respondents for this survey were randomly selected from the nearly 3 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform every day. Each respondent randomly received 10 athletes to rate (On a scale of 1 to 10 stars, how great of an athlete is each of the following? Skip any athlete you aren’t familiar with), and each athlete was rated by approximately 500 respondents. Data for the survey was weighted for age, race, sex, education and geography using the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States. The top 60 athletes with the highest ratings moved on to Phase Two.
The Phase Two survey ranked the top 60 athletes from Phase One according to four criteria, which were aspects that were mentioned as characteristics that made a great athlete in the pretesting survey:
Each respondent randomly received three athletes to rate on these four dimensions, which were combined to create an overall score. The athletes were ranked by the overall score to determine the top 50 Greatest Black Athletes of All Time. The Phase Two survey was conducted online on SurveyMonkey from April 26 to May 1, 2017, among a national sample of 10,523 adults age 18 and older. Respondents for this survey were randomly selected from the nearly 3 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform every day. Data for the survey was weighted for age, race, sex, education and geography using the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States.
Check back every Tuesday as we count down to No. 1
-
50–41 July 11
-
40–31 July 18
-
30–21 July 25
-
20–11 Aug. 1
-
10–1 Aug. 8
50. Tim Duncan
Four years ago, Michael Jordan named the players he thought could be great in his golden era of the NBA. LeBron. Kobe. Dirk. And Tim Duncan. The guy Charles Barkley called the greatest power forward in NBA history didn’t have a game that could be considered sexy. The guy Shaquille O’Neal labeled “The Big Fundamental” lacked style (he accepted his 2002 MVP Trophy wearing a T-shirt, jean shorts and sandals). Yet, the many accomplishments for Duncan include five-time NBA champion, two-time MVP, three-time Finals MVP and playoff appearances in each of his 19 seasons. Kobe Bryant received presents and praise during his 2015-16 farewell tour. At the same time, the St. Croix-born Duncan helped the San Antonio Spurs to 67 wins, delaying retirement until after his team reached the postseason. He had no video tributes. No parting gifts. No fanfare. No worries for Duncan, the only player to win three NBA titles as a starter in three decades. Duncan is the most dominant forward/center combo in NBA history. Any doubts? Just ask the greatest of all time.
49. Isiah Thomas
He provided one of the grittiest performances in basketball history by scoring 25 points in the third quarter of a Finals game on a severely sprained ankle. Isiah Thomas was tough. He’s been accused of alienating two NBA greats (Michael Jordan and Larry Bird) and was named in a sexual harassment lawsuit as a Knicks executive. A jury ruled against Thomas and Madison Square Garden, and the lawsuit was later settled. Thomas was polarizing. His play is why Thomas, one of the most fiery players in NBA history, makes this list. Thomas was drafted by the Detroit Pistons with the second overall pick in 1981. Since 1957, Detroit had three winning seasons. Thomas changed that. First year: Thomas named All-Star starter. Seventh year: Pistons reach 1988 Finals (only Thomas’ sprained ankle keeps Detroit from the title). Eighth year: The “Bad Boys” get revenge against the Los Angeles Lakers, winning the title. Ninth year: Thomas is Finals MVP; Detroit goes back to back. Thomas averaged 19.2 points and 9.3 assists in 13 seasons. He was named one of the NBA’s 50 Greatest Players (1997) and inducted into the Hall of Fame (2000). Isiah Thomas. Hate him. Respect him.
48. Earl Campbell
College and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell punished so many defenders in eight NFL seasons that one complained, “Every time you hit him, you lower your IQ.” Campbell started as a linebacker because he wanted to be Dick Butkus. In college, he adopted the “run over them, instead of around them” approach as a ball carrier because he wanted to be Jim Brown. Campbell, who had 34-inch thighs, led the nation in rushing his senior season (1,744) on the way to becoming the first Heisman Trophy winner at Texas. In the pros, Campbell was the Offensive Rookie of the Year (1978), league MVP (1979) and a three-time rushing leader (1978-80) with the Houston Oilers. He had an astonishing four 200-yard rushing games in 1980. Campbell paid a steep price for his running style. Campbell struggles to walk, battled an addiction to painkillers and has had multiple surgeries. Does Campbell have regrets? Hardly. “Then you wouldn’t have Earl Campbell,” he said in 2004. “You would have had somebody else.”
47. Derek Jeter
In 1992, a baseball scout fell in love with a high school player from Michigan. He appreciated the kid’s skills, admired his demeanor and urged his employer to select him as No. 1. The Houston Astros passed on Derek Jeter. The scout quit. When Jeter fell to No. 6 in the 1992 draft, the New York Yankees pounced. That pick changed the course of the franchise. In 1995, Jeter’s first big-league season, the Yankees reached the playoffs for the first time in 14 years. A year later the Yankees were world champs, the team’s first title since 1981. Jeter played in the postseason in 16 of his 20 years, winning five world championships. He was Rookie of the Year, selected All-Star and World Series MVP in the same year (2000), earned five Gold Gloves and was MLB’s 28th player to reach 3,000 hits. Jeter’s nickname, “Mr. Clutch,” stemmed from Jeter’s .321 World Series batting average. Memo to Houston from New Yorkers: Thank you.
46. David Robinson
When David Robinson transferred just before his last year of high school, he had never played organized basketball. That changed after the coach spotted a 6-foot-7 stranger walking the halls. Robinson’s first-game numbers: 14 points and 14 rebounds, birthing the career of one of basketball’s greatest big men. After a solid career at the Naval Academy (where he grew six inches to 7-1), Robinson was the top pick of the San Antonio Spurs in 1987. Although a military commitment delayed his NBA debut by two years, Robinson proved to be worth the wait. In 14 seasons, “The Admiral” was a 10-time All-Star, MVP (1995), two-time Olympic gold medalist (1992, 1996) and two-time NBA champion (1999, 2003). A career highlight: Robinson scoring 71 points in the final game of the 1993-94 season to edge Shaquille O’Neal for the scoring title (29.8 points per game to 29.3). Some might describe Robinson, a Hall of Famer, as a late bloomer. But it seems that he blossomed at the right time.
45. Joe Frazier
He may have lacked Muhammad Ali’s charisma, and George Foreman’s size and intimidating stature, but for two decades, Joe Frazier struck fear in the boxing game. Frazier dominated with a bobbing-and-weaving style that set up his vicious left hook. That punch, often delivered to an opponent’s unprotected kidney, led to 27 knockouts (he was 32-4-1 as a pro). Frazier learned to tenderize opponents while working in a Philadelphia slaughterhouse, where he trained by punching sides of beef. Discovered as he worked out at local gyms, Frazier launched an amateur career that resulted in three Golden Gloves titles (1962-64) and an Olympic gold medal (1964). He won the heavyweight title in 1970, setting up 1971’s “Fight of the Century” against Ali, perhaps the most anticipated fight of all time. Frazier, aka “Smokin’ Joe,” won that fight in a 15-round decision, the first of three epic bouts against Ali. Frazier lost to only two men in his career: Ali and Foreman (each beat him twice). Frazier died of liver cancer in 2011. He was 67.
44. Barry Sanders
Barry Sanders could barely get snaps for Oklahoma State during his first two collegiate seasons. Blame Thurman Thomas, the guy ahead of him on the depth chart. When Sanders got his shot as a junior, he shined: 2,850 rushing yards, 44 touchdowns, six consecutive 200-yard games and at least two touchdowns in all 12 games that season. The NFL version of Sanders was just as good. The most elusive back of his era followed his 1989 Rookie of the Year season with 10 Pro Bowl trips, six first-team All-Pro honors, two Offensive Player of the Year awards and four rushing titles. Walter Payton’s career rushing mark (16,726) was on Sanders’ radar as the 1998 season ended. But then Sanders quit. At the time, many questioned Sanders’ decision to walk away just two years removed from rushing for 2,053 yards (including 14 straight 100-yard games). Today, with increased coverage of the deteriorating health of former players, few would disagree with the Hall of Famer’s decision.
43. Reggie Jackson
Brash. Defiant. Outrageous. Reggie Jackson was all of those things during his 21 baseball seasons. But here’s the most important trait that fans of the teams he played for remember: Jackson was clutch. Whether you loved Jackson or hated him — and he had a lot of haters — you had to respect the man who lived up to his “Mr. October” nickname. His career World Series stats: 10 homers, 25 RBIs, while hitting .357. The shining moments for Jackson, who combined power and tremendous bat speed, are numerous. The moonshot home run off Dock Ellis in the 1971 All-Star Game that nearly cleared Tiger Stadium. The three homers on three pitches to help the New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 1977 World Series. Yes, Jackson feuded with his manager, team owner and teammates. Still, two franchises, the Yankees and the Oakland Athletics, retired jerseys to honor Jackson, who helped them win a combined five titles while winning two World Series MVP awards. The drama was forgiven. Because Jackson always delivered.
42. Larry Fitzgerald
For Larry Fitzgerald, one of the perks of being the son of a Minneapolis sportswriter was the chance to be a Vikings ball boy. While chasing balls and running errands for the team, he closely studied the work habits of players such as Cris Carter, Randy Moss and Anthony Carter. Talk about invaluable lessons. That knowledge helped Fitzgerald become an all-time great NFL receiver as he approaches his 14th NFL season with the Arizona Cardinals. The numbers on the NFL all-time list: third in receptions (1,125), ninth in receiving yards (14,389) and eighth in receiving touchdowns (104). He has been elected to 10 Pro Bowls. Fitzgerald, a Heisman runner-up in college at Pittsburgh, has been honored for his charitable contributions. He’s won the league’s sportsmanship award and Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award and has donated to numerous causes championed by his mother, Carol, before her 2003 death from breast cancer. Proving that Fitzgerald, a great player, is also a great person.
41. Ernie Banks
Baseball was an afterthought for Ernie Banks during his childhood. He played basketball, swam and ran track in school and only tossed a ball when he got paid. “My father would bribe me to catch with him by giving me a nickel or sometimes a dime,” Banks said. That afterthought eventually evolved into one of the greatest careers in baseball history. In 1953, Banks, after a brief stint in the Negro Leagues with the Kansas City Monarchs, debuted with the Chicago Cubs as the team’s first black player. In his first full season he was second in Rookie of the Year voting in 1954, and a season later Banks earned the first of 14 All-Star appearances. With all due respect to Alex Rodriguez, Banks is baseball’s greatest power-hitting shortstop, crushing 40 homers in five different seasons. A statue of Banks, known as “Mr. Cub,” sits outside of Wrigley Field. Banks died in 2015, just over a year shy of Chicago’s 2016 World Series win, the team’s first since 1908.