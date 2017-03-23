Foxworth: ‘Kaepernick is good enough to lead a team to a championship’

Two weeks after the beginning of NFL free agency, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains without a job.

The Undefeated’s Domonique Foxworth went on First Take on Wednesday morning and co-signed former 49ers coach and current Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh’s sentiments that the 29-year-old quarterback could lead another team to a Super Bowl.

“I believe with a good defense, a competent running back, that Kaepernick is good enough to lead a team to a championship,” Foxworth said.

“I think we all need to watch the games like last year, and though the stats weren’t great and they didn’t win very much, he showed that ability,” Foxworth explained. “He was coming off an injury in a new system for the first time — third in three years — and he still has that potential.”

On Tuesday morning, speaking on PFT Live on NBC Sports Radio, Harbaugh praised Kaepernick’s work ethic and ability to lead a team. “I think he’s an outstanding player,” Harbaugh said. “I think he’s a great competitor who’s proven it in games and has the ability to be not only an NFL starter but a great NFL player. “… Colin will be just fine. He’ll just keep plugging away, and I think you’ll see he’ll have a great career and be a great quarterback. Win championships.”

While Kaepernick was able to help the 49ers reach Super Bowl XLVII in only his second season after taking over from former first-round pick Alex Smith, his protest of the national anthem this season has made him untouchable, according to an unnamed NFL general manager.

Some owners are afraid, the general manager said, of incurring the wrath of President Donald Trump, who bragged at a rally about being responsible for Kaepernick’s unemployment.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Kaepernick will stand for the upcoming season, as to not take away from the positive contributions and charity he has done since announcing he would kneel to bring awareness to social and racial issues.

Just recently, the quarterback raised money to send food and supplies to Somalia to help with the country’s famine. Actor Ben Stiller and many others worked together to raise $1 million to send to the country, and within 24 hours the goal was accomplished. The organizers have almost reached the $2 million mark.