Kelly Oubre Jr. vs. Kelly Olynyk: In the battle of the Kellys, Twitter stood by Oubre Jr.

The Boston Celtics hate the Washington Wizards, and the Washington Wizards hate the Boston Celtics. It’s an animosity that’s been bubbling all season long between the teams, sparked by the on-court confrontations between individual players.

First, during the regular season, Wizards point guard John Wall got into it with Celtics guard Marcus Smart. Two months later, Wall and Jae Crowder developed beef after an exchange of words led the Celtics small forward to stick his finger in the four-time All-Star’s face. In Game 2 of their ongoing Eastern Conference semifinal series, Wizards power forward Markieff Morris threw Celtics center Al Horford to the floor.

None of these altercations, however, hold a candle to the skirmish that unfolded during the Wizards’ 116-89 Game 3 win, which ended in a combined eight technical fouls and three ejections. In the second quarter, Kelly Olynyk set a brutal screen on Kelly Oubre Jr. — a hard shoulder to the chin dropped the second-year Wizards forward to the floor. A furious Oubre Jr. quickly rose, bum-rushed the Celtics big man and straight-up decked him to the hardwood.

Oubre Jr. was assessed a flagrant foul 2 and ejected from the game. After the spat, “Kelly Oubre” became the No. 1 trending topic in the country on Twitter. And while Oubre Jr. was the ultimate aggressor, most of the tweets that flooded timelines were in full support of his clapback (or smackback, if you will).

Here are the best reactions to the battle of the Kellys.

Kelly Oubre out here at the Verizon Center like…. #WizCeltics pic.twitter.com/RRWKB3wm7p — Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) May 5, 2017

Kelly Olynyk vs Kelly Oubre next week on SmackDown Live. — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) May 5, 2017

Kelly Olynyk when he saw Kelly Oubre: pic.twitter.com/SRVIKqyzdu — Rocio (@g0dpenis) May 5, 2017

Olynyk is dirty as hell and always has been. But if Oubre is gonna get kicked out + the pending suspension, he should've just clocked him. — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 5, 2017

i don't know who kelly oubre is but he's my favorite player of all time — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 5, 2017

dont ever talk to me about Kelly Oubre ever again. EVER — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) May 5, 2017

Kelly Oubre > every Kelly ever > Kelly Olynyk. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) May 5, 2017

Sources say the Redskins are in discussions with Kelly Oubre to play linebacker this season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 5, 2017

Kelly Oubre the GOAT! — Nate (@BarstoolNate) May 5, 2017

Kelly Oubre is now in my top 10 favorite NBA players — Ethan Meyers (@ethan_meyers) May 5, 2017

Atta boy Kelly Oubre pic.twitter.com/8F2uBuBnth — Daniel Benas (@benas_daniel) May 5, 2017

*Goes to buy Kelly Oubre jersey* — Patrick Gerberry (@PGerberry) May 5, 2017

KELLY OUBRE IS NO LONGER MY FAVORITE NON-CELTIC BENCH PLAYER — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 5, 2017

I just want y'all to know I've decided Kelly Oubre is to heart and soul of the #Wizards — Omar Goodness (@HaStyleTweets) May 5, 2017

Call your senator and demand that Kelly Oubre isn't suspended for Game 4. — Tas Melas (@TasMelas) May 5, 2017

Oubre Jr. became a cyber hero across the nation — except in one city, that is.