Michael Bennett: Every day I wake up, I’m reminded that black lives don’t matter

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett said on Twitter on Wednesday that he feared for his life when Las Vegas police displayed “excessive use of force” when they drew their weapons and handcuffed him while making him lie in the street. He was in town to attend the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight on Aug. 26, and he was later released without being charged. Bennett has frequently spoken about racial injustice and police brutality. In an exclusive interview with The Undefeated earlier this summer, Bennett explains why he is unapologetic about saying that black lives matter.

Lois Nam is a senior digital producer at The Undefeated. She still owns the VHS of every Sixers playoff game from 2001 and will never throw it away.