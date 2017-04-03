Keeping up with Brodie: Westbrook closes in on Big O’s record

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook is moving closer to joining Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history to average a triple-double for the season.

Westbrook has 40 triple-doubles, one shy of Robertson’s single-season record of 41. By Wednesday, Brodie could be in sole possession of the crown.

Westbrook is averaging 31.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.4 assists this season. He has six games left to grab 11 rebounds and dish out 29 assists to average a triple-double for the season.

Robertson averaged 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 11.4 assists in 1961-62, the same year he set the single-season record for triple-doubles.

Keep track of Westbrook’s pursuit below.

I called gAME!

Westbrook had his sixth consecutive triple-double and 40th of the season in the Thunder’s 113-101 loss to the visiting Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. The Hornets, who were 0-8 in Oklahoma City, finally won their first game at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Westbrook went off for 40 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, leaving him one game short of Robertson’s NBA record.

social

Russell Westbrook has 10 triple-doubles in last 12 games. Wade, McGrady and Carmelo have a combined 10 career triple-doubles in 2,823 games. — Micah Adams (@MicahAdams13) April 2, 2017

Today, Russell Westbrook joined Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history to record at least 40 triple doubles in a season. pic.twitter.com/wM8ELFuBy6 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 2, 2017

Westbrook asked about his thoughts on possibly breaking Oscar's triple-double record: "We gotta win. That's my thoughts." — Royce Young (@royceyoung) April 2, 2017

Russell Westbrook scored 13 of the Thunder's 16 points in the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/ZrDg8wJZjk — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 2, 2017

triple-double count

Opponent PTS REB AST Phoenix Suns 51 13 10 Los Angeles Lakers 33 11 16 Orlando Magic 41 12 16 Brooklyn Nets 30 10 13 Indiana Pacers 31 11 15 Denver Nuggets 36 11 17 Detroit Titans 17 13 15 New York Knicks 27 17 14 Washington Wizards 35 14 11 New Orleans Pelicans 28 17 12 Atlanta Hawks 32 13 12 Houston Rockets 27 10 10 Phoenix Suns 26 11 22 Boston Celtics 45 11 11 Miami Heat 29 17 11 Los Angeles Clippers 17 12 14 Denver Nuggets 32 17 11 Memphis Grizzlies 24 13 12 Minnesota Timberwolves 21 11 12 Sacramento Kings 36 11 10 Golden State Warriors 27 15 13 Utah Jazz 38 11 10 New Orleans Pelicans 27 12 10 Cleveland Cavaliers 20 12 10 Memphis Grizzlies 38 13 12 Cleveland Cavaliers 29 12 11 New York Knicks 38 14 12 Los Angeles Lakers 17 18 17 New Orleans Pelicans 41 11 11 Utah Jazz 43 11 10 San Antonio Spurs 23 13 13 Utah Jazz 33 11 14 Brooklyn Nets 25 12 19 Toronto Raptors 24 10 16 Philadelphia 76ers 18 11 14 Houston Rockets 39 11 13 Dallas Mavericks 37 13 10 Orlando Magic 57 13 11 San Antonio Spurs 32 15 12 Charlotte Hornets 40 13 10 Milwaukee Bucks (April 4) – – – Memphis Grizzlies (April 5) – – – Phoenix Sun (April 7) – – – Denver Nuggets (April 9) – – – Minnesota Timberwolves (April 11) – – – Denver Nuggets (April 12) – – –