Keeping up with Brodie: Westbrook closes in on Big O’s record

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook is moving closer to joining Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history to average a triple-double for the season.

    Westbrook has 40 triple-doubles, one shy of Robertson’s single-season record of 41. By Wednesday, Brodie could be in sole possession of the crown.

    Westbrook is averaging 31.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.4 assists this season. He has six games left to grab 11 rebounds and dish out 29 assists to average a triple-double for the season.

    Robertson averaged 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 11.4 assists in 1961-62, the same year he set the single-season record for triple-doubles.

    Keep track of Westbrook’s pursuit below.

    I called gAME!

    Westbrook had his sixth consecutive triple-double and 40th of the season in the Thunder’s 113-101 loss to the visiting Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. The Hornets, who were 0-8 in Oklahoma City, finally won their first game at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

    Westbrook went off for 40 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, leaving him one game short of Robertson’s NBA record.

    triple-double count

    Opponent PTS REB AST
    Phoenix Suns 51 13 10
    Los Angeles Lakers 33 11 16
    Orlando Magic 41 12 16
    Brooklyn Nets 30 10 13
    Indiana Pacers 31 11 15
    Denver Nuggets 36 11 17
    Detroit Titans 17 13 15
    New York Knicks 27 17 14
    Washington Wizards 35 14 11
    New Orleans Pelicans 28 17 12
    Atlanta Hawks 32 13 12
    Houston Rockets 27 10 10
    Phoenix Suns 26 11 22
    Boston Celtics 45 11 11
    Miami Heat 29 17 11
    Los Angeles Clippers 17 12 14
    Denver Nuggets 32 17 11
    Memphis Grizzlies 24 13 12
    Minnesota Timberwolves 21 11 12
    Sacramento Kings 36 11 10
    Golden State Warriors 27 15 13
    Utah Jazz 38 11 10
    New Orleans Pelicans 27 12 10
    Cleveland Cavaliers 20 12 10
    Memphis Grizzlies 38 13 12
    Cleveland Cavaliers 29 12 11
    New York Knicks 38 14 12
    Los Angeles Lakers 17 18 17
    New Orleans Pelicans 41 11 11
    Utah Jazz 43 11 10
    San Antonio Spurs 23 13 13
    Utah Jazz 33 11 14
    Brooklyn Nets 25 12 19
    Toronto Raptors 24 10 16
    Philadelphia 76ers 18 11 14
    Houston Rockets 39 11 13
    Dallas Mavericks 37 13 10
    Orlando Magic 57 13 11
    San Antonio Spurs 32 15 12
    Charlotte Hornets 40 13 10
    Milwaukee Bucks (April 4)
    Memphis Grizzlies (April 5)
    Phoenix Sun (April 7)
    Denver Nuggets (April 9)
    Minnesota Timberwolves (April 11)
    Denver Nuggets (April 12)

    Rhiannon Walker is an associate editor at The Undefeated. She is a drinker of Sassy Cow Creamery chocolate milk, an owner of an extensive Disney VHS collection, and she might have a heart attack if Frank Ocean doesn't drop his second album.

