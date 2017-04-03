Up Next
Keeping up with Brodie: Westbrook closes in on Big O’s record
Oklahoma City star chases Oscar Robertson’s historic triple-double feat
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook is moving closer to joining Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history to average a triple-double for the season.
Westbrook has 40 triple-doubles, one shy of Robertson’s single-season record of 41. By Wednesday, Brodie could be in sole possession of the crown.
Westbrook is averaging 31.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.4 assists this season. He has six games left to grab 11 rebounds and dish out 29 assists to average a triple-double for the season.
Robertson averaged 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 11.4 assists in 1961-62, the same year he set the single-season record for triple-doubles.
Keep track of Westbrook’s pursuit below.
I called gAME!
Westbrook had his sixth consecutive triple-double and 40th of the season in the Thunder’s 113-101 loss to the visiting Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. The Hornets, who were 0-8 in Oklahoma City, finally won their first game at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Westbrook went off for 40 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, leaving him one game short of Robertson’s NBA record.
triple-double count
|Opponent
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|Phoenix Suns
|51
|13
|10
|Los Angeles Lakers
|33
|11
|16
|Orlando Magic
|41
|12
|16
|Brooklyn Nets
|30
|10
|13
|Indiana Pacers
|31
|11
|15
|Denver Nuggets
|36
|11
|17
|Detroit Titans
|17
|13
|15
|New York Knicks
|27
|17
|14
|Washington Wizards
|35
|14
|11
|New Orleans Pelicans
|28
|17
|12
|Atlanta Hawks
|32
|13
|12
|Houston Rockets
|27
|10
|10
|Phoenix Suns
|26
|11
|22
|Boston Celtics
|45
|11
|11
|Miami Heat
|29
|17
|11
|Los Angeles Clippers
|17
|12
|14
|Denver Nuggets
|32
|17
|11
|Memphis Grizzlies
|24
|13
|12
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|21
|11
|12
|Sacramento Kings
|36
|11
|10
|Golden State Warriors
|27
|15
|13
|Utah Jazz
|38
|11
|10
|New Orleans Pelicans
|27
|12
|10
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|20
|12
|10
|Memphis Grizzlies
|38
|13
|12
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|29
|12
|11
|New York Knicks
|38
|14
|12
|Los Angeles Lakers
|17
|18
|17
|New Orleans Pelicans
|41
|11
|11
|Utah Jazz
|43
|11
|10
|San Antonio Spurs
|23
|13
|13
|Utah Jazz
|33
|11
|14
|Brooklyn Nets
|25
|12
|19
|Toronto Raptors
|24
|10
|16
|Philadelphia 76ers
|18
|11
|14
|Houston Rockets
|39
|11
|13
|Dallas Mavericks
|37
|13
|10
|Orlando Magic
|57
|13
|11
|San Antonio Spurs
|32
|15
|12
|Charlotte Hornets
|40
|13
|10
|Milwaukee Bucks (April 4)
|–
|–
|–
|Memphis Grizzlies (April 5)
|–
|–
|–
|Phoenix Sun (April 7)
|–
|–
|–
|Denver Nuggets (April 9)
|–
|–
|–
|Minnesota Timberwolves (April 11)
|–
|–
|–
|Denver Nuggets (April 12)
|–
|–
|–