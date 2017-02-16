On this day in black history: Joe Frazier wins heavyweight title, Magic Johnson’s jersey was retired, ABC hires first black female president

Joe Frazier (R) looks on as he knocks out Jimmy Ellis at the Madison Square Garden, on February 16,1970 in New York, New York. Joe Frazier won the vacant WBC heavyweight title, WBA World heavyweight title and the NYSAC World heavyweight title by a TKO 5.

1957 – Happy birthday, LeVar Burton

Actor LeVar Burton is known for his role as Kunta Kinte in the 1977 award-winning television series Roots, based on the novel by Alex Haley. He also had a recurring role in the Star Trek: Next Generation series and movies, and was host for more than 20 years of Reading Rainbow.

1970 – Joe Frazier knocks out Jimmy Ellis

Joe Frazier, a 6-1 favorite, fought Jimmy Ellis for the heavyweight title in front of more than 18,000 people at Madison Square Garden. Ellis was knocked down at the end of the fourth round and his trainer Angelo Dundee refused to let him go back out, making Frazier the undisputed heavyweight champion.

1992 – Magic Johnson’s jersey is retired

On Feb. 16, 1992, a tearful Magic Johnson thanked Larry Bird and the fans in Los Angeles as his jersey was retired by the Lakers.

2016 – Channing Dungey becomes first African-American president at ABC Entertainment Group

This made Channing Dungey the first black president of a major broadcast TV network. She joined ABC Studios in 2004, was previously executive vice president of drama development, movies and miniseries and was integral in the development of shows such as Scandal, Criminal Minds, How to Get Away with Murder, Quantico, Army Wives and Once Upon A Time.