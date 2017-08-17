Seat Pleasant to celebrate Kevin Durant Day

SEAT PLEASANT, Maryland — Seat Pleasant’s famous son is returning to his hometown for a parade fit for an NBA champion and Finals MVP.

After Kevin Durant averaged 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in the Golden State Warriors’ five-game series victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, there was a push on social media for Seat Pleasant to have a day honoring Durant.

Kevin Durant Day will be held Thursday as Durant makes his way along the parade route, which will leave Judith P. Hoyer Montessori School in Landover and move along Seat Pleasant Drive to Addison Road before concluding in Goodwin Park. The parade will travel approximately 1.8 miles.

A festival after the parade was originally planned, but because there are more than 10,000 people signed up to attend the parade and many more expected, the festival has been postponed until next year’s Seat Pleasant Day, which will be held at FedEx Field on a date to be determined. Seat Pleasant Mayor Eugene W. Grant explained that the decision stemmed from concerns about the overcapacity creating a safety issue.

“Social media went crazy after the championship win, and people were saying something needs to be done for Kevin,” Grant said. “We went to work and reached out to all of our partners in the community and asked them to be a part of a committee to plan this event. People were very gracious with their time and their energy.

“This is something that will allow the entire community to come together. … We’re just excited for the opportunity to honor one of our favorite sons here in Seat Pleasant. This is a day of pride for us. And particularly as a black man myself, and to see young black men in our community, to see Kevin Durant, who has reached the levels and pinnacles that he has reached, certainly is an inspiring story. He did not come from a silver spoon in his mouth, he came from a community just like these young people live in today. This is a story that we want to make certain that our young people are able to look to and be inspired by and know that the future is hopeful even for them.”

There will be a private ceremony in which Durant will receive a proclamation from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, as well as honors from the city of Seat Pleasant, Prince George’s County and Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission. There also will be a basketball tournament that is closed to the public.

More than 300 volunteers gave their time to make Kevin Durant Day happen. Some of those helping out include Deon Douglas, Micah Johnson and Curtis Smith, who have all known Durant since he was younger.

Each of the three men watched Durant’s game develop with his youth team, the Prince George’s Jaguars, in high school with Oak Hill Academy in Virginia and Montrose Christian in Maryland, in college with the Texas Longhorns and in the pros with the Seattle SuperSonics, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Warriors.

Weekly water cooler fodder: The Week That Was Newsletter No. Just. No. Enter a real email and try again. Success! Your inbox thanks you 🙏🏾 🎉

Douglas knew early on that Durant would be an out-of-this-world talent.

“He’s a sight to see in action,” Douglas said. “He can shoot very well. How he uses his personality in his game, his demeanor … just watch him play.”

Smith recalled how back in the day all of the basketball players had to go through Barry Farms outdoor basketball courts in Southeast Washington, D.C., where the Goodman League is held, if they wanted to be taken seriously in the area.

Durant went out there, did what he had to do and forged the toughness people see in his game to this day.

In Smith’s mind, it shouldn’t have taken Durant winning a championship for him to get a day, considering Durant’s philanthropy and community service in the area. In June, Durant donated two new basketball courts to Seat Pleasant Elementary School and the Seat Pleasant Activity Center, with his mother, Wanda Durant, cutting the ribbon on his behalf. Walk inside the SPAC and there’s an entire room dedicated to Durant, and he has donated a scoreboard and other needed items to the place where he learned to play the game.

“I think this should be an annual event,” Smith said. “Even if he don’t win the championship, because he supports the community. He’s not bashful about making appearances or things like that, so outside looking in, I think this should be an annual thing. It’s special because he won a championship. … I’m just looking forward to a big, great day.”

Grant said there have been discussions about having future Kevin Durant Days.

Johnson said: “The importance of this day is, ‘Hey, I came from the same place. Hey, I walked down the same streets.’ Just grab your potential and go for it. Work hard. He works hard at his craft. Like anything you want to be good at, you’re going to have to work hard.

“So, hopefully, some young kids will see that you can be a champion. It might take you 10 years to get there, and be littered with different obstacles, but you can still get there.”