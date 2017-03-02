The day Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points

During a season in which Philadelphia Warriors center Wilt Chamberlain was averaging 50.4 points per game, on March 2, 1962, he set an NBA scoring record that has only ever been sniffed at by exactly one other person, and he’s retired.

Exactly 55 years ago, “Wilt the Stilt” set the NBA’s single-game scoring record, dropping 100 points on the New York Knicks in front of 4,000 fans at Hershey Sports Arena.

In a 169-147 victory over the visiting team, Chamberlain set the mark using dunks, bank shots, put-backs, layups, and a jumper.

Since that day, only retired Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant has gotten anywhere near touching that record, falling 19 points short with a 81-point night against the Toronto Raptors in 2006. The only other high-scoring games that in the ballpark were also set by Chamberlain, who had games of 78 points and two games of 73.