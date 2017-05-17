The Undefeated to unveil the 50 Greatest Black Athletes in July

Up Next

    What do Randy Moss, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant all have in common? When it comes to black athletes, they aren’t among the greatest — at least that’s what the people have decided.

    In collaboration with SurveyMonkey, The Undefeated conducted a national survey to determine the 50 Greatest Black Athletes. Here’s who fell just short of glory:

    No. 60: Floyd Mayweather Jr.

    No. 59: Randy Moss

    No. 58: Kobe Bryant

    No. 57: Scottie Pippen

    No. 56: Moses Malone

    No. 55: Dominique Wilkins

    No. 54: Russell Westbrook

    No. 53: Walt Frazier

    No. 52: Evander Holyfield

    No. 51: Kevin Durant

    No matter how many touchdowns you catch, how big of a check you cash, how many points you score on the final night of your career or how much you piss off Russell Westbrook, sometimes you don’t make the cut. Sorry Randy, Floyd, Kobe and KD.

    Who made the cut? Find out in July as The Undefeated counts down the 50 Greatest Black Athletes.

