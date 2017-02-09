What Had Happened Was: 2/9/17

Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley exchanges words with a security guard during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the LA Clippers Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in New York.

Another day, another opportunity for the New York Knicks to make themselves the laughing stock center of attention in the NBA. This time, the franchise accomplished that goal by forcefully removing former Knicks star Charles Oakley from his seat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. The Knicks doubled down on that by having Patrick Ewing’s frontcourt mate arrested after his altercation with Knicks owner James Dolan.

After Oakley shoved security guards, they were eventually able to detain the 53-year-old on the baseline during the first quarter of the Knicks’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Fans were pleased with the scrum, while reports suggest the altercation took place because Oakley has been one of the most vocal critics of the team.

Charles Oakley just shoved MSG security pic.twitter.com/Yo4qJ2O2w5 — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) February 9, 2017

Soooooo Charles Oakley just got into a fight at he Knicks game. pic.twitter.com/klZBD89VI7 — Ian Schafer (@ischafer) February 9, 2017

Great scene. An NYPD officer just chanted: "Free Charles Oakley! Free Charles Oakley!" — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) February 9, 2017

Charles Oakley was said to be yelling at James Dolan and was warned to stop, according to a source. He continued and was then asked to leave — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) February 9, 2017

UPDATE: @ABC7NY has learned, per NYPD, Charles Oakley will be charged with three counts of assault. #Knicks — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) February 9, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

"She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted." pic.twitter.com/VGUkeMPR0O — Julie DiCaro (@JulieDiCaro) February 8, 2017

She was warned. She was given an explanation, and nevertheless #shepersisted. pic.twitter.com/OfWHpZpUfh — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) February 8, 2017

She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted. pic.twitter.com/ebXJRX23Re — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) February 8, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

A Jodeci biopic is apparently coming to VH1.

Seattle City Council votes to cut ties with Wells Fargo due to bank’s role as lender to Dakota Access pipeline project.

Tony Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo has been tapped to play Harriet Tubman.

Fatima Al Ali, a United Arab Emirates national team hockey player, put the Washington Capitals’ puck skills to shame in practice.

Read Coretta Scott King’s letter in its entirety.

New York City activists win access to the NYPD’s Black Lives Matter surveillance files.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. WE DO WHAT WE WANT

I'm still finna use it https://t.co/r8YK3mRGT3 — T (@HolevasT) February 8, 2017

2. OPENED PANDORA’S BOX

When you accidentally open Internet Explorer pic.twitter.com/I3YL65CF8G — Frank Cifaldi (@frankcifaldi) February 6, 2017

3. WAVES ON AQUA

ICYMI

PICTURE PERFECT

Rihanna for Harper's Bazaar 150th Anniversary Collectors Edition. THIS IS ICONIC. pic.twitter.com/yxkrDM9rEf — M.🥀 (@meenavoguee) February 8, 2017