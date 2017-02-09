Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 2/9/17
Another day, another opportunity for the New York Knicks to make themselves the
laughing stock center of attention in the NBA. This time, the franchise accomplished that goal by forcefully removing former Knicks star Charles Oakley from his seat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. The Knicks doubled down on that by having Patrick Ewing’s frontcourt mate arrested after his altercation with Knicks owner James Dolan.
After Oakley shoved security guards, they were eventually able to detain the 53-year-old on the baseline during the first quarter of the Knicks’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Fans were pleased with the scrum, while reports suggest the altercation took place because Oakley has been one of the most vocal critics of the team.
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
A Jodeci biopic is apparently coming to VH1.
Seattle City Council votes to cut ties with Wells Fargo due to bank’s role as lender to Dakota Access pipeline project.
Tony Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo has been tapped to play Harriet Tubman.
Fatima Al Ali, a United Arab Emirates national team hockey player, put the Washington Capitals’ puck skills to shame in practice.
Read Coretta Scott King’s letter in its entirety.
New York City activists win access to the NYPD’s Black Lives Matter surveillance files.
