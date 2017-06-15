Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 6/15/17
Two years ago, UFC megastar Conor McGregor lobbed the first (verbal) jab toward five-division world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., telling late night host Jimmy Kimmel, “I would box him if the opportunity arose.” Back then, and leading up to the bombshell announcement on Wednesday afternoon, the talk of a fight between the two was considered just that: talk.
Get your popcorn ready, because on Aug. 26, reportedly at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the two middleweights will trade actual blows.
Both sides announced on social media the completion of the deal that will see the pair square off. Mayweather is exiting a 23-month retirement, at age 40, to do battle with the 28-year-old mixed martial arts icon.
The fight will be broadcast on Showtime PPV, and UFC president Dana White said on SportsCenter that the bout would be a junior middleweight limit of 154 pounds. McGregor and Mayweather will use 10-ounce gloves.
