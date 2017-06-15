What Had Happened Was: 6/15/17

GAME. BLOUSES.

Two years ago, UFC megastar Conor McGregor lobbed the first (verbal) jab toward five-division world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., telling late night host Jimmy Kimmel, “I would box him if the opportunity arose.” Back then, and leading up to the bombshell announcement on Wednesday afternoon, the talk of a fight between the two was considered just that: talk.

Get your popcorn ready, because on Aug. 26, reportedly at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the two middleweights will trade actual blows.

Both sides announced on social media the completion of the deal that will see the pair square off. Mayweather is exiting a 23-month retirement, at age 40, to do battle with the 28-year-old mixed martial arts icon.

The fight will be broadcast on Showtime PPV, and UFC president Dana White said on SportsCenter that the bout would be a junior middleweight limit of 154 pounds. McGregor and Mayweather will use 10-ounce gloves.

THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017

4 years ago, Conor McGregor picked up a welfare check of $235. He'll likely walk away with $100,000,000+ from Mayweather fight. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 14, 2017

BLESSINGS

The Library of Congress has named Tracy K. Smith its new poet laureate https://t.co/QdJqsZ1JKz — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 14, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Major victory for the Tribe! The court ruled that the Trump administration overlooked environmental review. #noDAPL https://t.co/1X4oHyi63W pic.twitter.com/UhjyvM6Esm — Standing Rock Sioux (@StandingRockST) June 15, 2017

BREAKING: Federal judge rules the Army Corps of Engineers didn't adequately consider all of DAPL's impact. https://t.co/eaHzoAwcpg pic.twitter.com/0VfTlawL2d — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 15, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

FIFA will allow referees to suspend matches because of racism at Confederations Cup.

Watch Jaden Smith roam the streets in his new video for “Batman.”

“Thank God for Ramadan.” Muslims waking up early for Ramadan were among first to respond to London fire.

According to the charging documents in Flint water case, Michigan health director Nick Lyon said, “Can’t save everyone” and “Everyone has to die of something.”

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. I JUST WANNA ROLIE, ROLIE

Thought this was from rolie pole olie https://t.co/Pz9cy0qIQO — Squidward Tortellini (@vellton_) June 13, 2017

Work so hard that your morning view looks like it was photoshopped. pic.twitter.com/yc5FWnQVEM — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) June 12, 2017

2. BACK IN MY DAY!

We finally at that "you don't know nothing bout this" age lol https://t.co/Hs076YKJmW — mholliday. 🐩 (@Miara___) June 14, 2017

Played Crank that Soulja Boy and told the kids to crank it they did this pic.twitter.com/zvL6HmlcAY — SC: demarcuswill22 (@Dmarcus22) June 14, 2017

3. SIS WAS NOT WITH HIS TOM FOOLERY

Let's discuss how males of every species are trash and how that lion has a receding hairline https://t.co/tv5YL8v2Ir — Kill-Moe Mbappé (@sporker_) June 13, 2017

Lioness bites a lone male in the face after it stalked her and her cubs in the hope of finding a mate https://t.co/oeptWalglO pic.twitter.com/YWkr0hgWBR — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 13, 2017

ICYMI

Derrick Coleman, the NFL's 1st deaf offensive player, has a chance to start a new chapter of his life with Falcons. https://t.co/A9poFecqLI — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 13, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

July 23rd is hella soon. #InsecureHBO returns for Season 2 on 7/23 at 10:30 on HBO. pic.twitter.com/kMgeEuKK8S — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) June 14, 2017