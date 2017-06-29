The New York Liberty players’ summertime playlist packs a lot of heat

It’s officially summer in New York. The weather is sticky hot, tourists are everywhere, and somebody is bumping bass-heavy music nearby.

The New York Liberty WNBA basketball team loves to turn up favorite summertime jams on and off the court. The Liberty ladies rely on a variety of artists, from Monica to Kodak Black, to set the mood for doing layups or just lying out by the pool.

Kiah Stokes loves to switch it up between trap music and R&B, which keeps artists such as Fetty Wap and Usher on her rotation. Meanwhile, Stokes’ teammate Nayo Raincock-Ekume vows to rock with Drake until the end of time.

The Liberty team is currently 7-5 this season and continues to play well this season. Ultimately, they hope to make it to the Finals.

If you’re curious about what music gets them hype or helps them chill, here is the unofficial New York Liberty summer playlist: