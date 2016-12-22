Basketball
Inside the Stephon Marbury museum
Stephon Marbury: Remade in China The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears goes to China to see how Starbury reinvented himself
- The Tour Spears and Marbury tour The House of Marbury Museum in Beijing
- The Regimen Marbury explains how he keeps his body fresh
- The Review The Undefeated’s Spears and Jill Hudson review a few items from the gift shop at Starbury’s museum in China
- The Kicks The Undefeated’s senior writer Jesse Washington joins Aaron Dodson and Marcus Matthews for What Are Those?! Sneaker podcast to talk about Stephon Marbury and their Top 10 favorite kicks of all time