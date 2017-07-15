At the X Games: BMX Biker TJ Ellis goes big
Air, space and style: TJ Ellis shares them all
Hailing from Riverside, California, TJ Ellis is no stranger to big tricks. He started at 3 years old and has been ballin’ ever since.
As he prepared for his fifth X Games, The Undefeated got a glimpse of his world, speaking to him on the dirt ramp about his style, his past and his plans to continue to go big.
Click the video above and get lost in his world.
