Bah! Humbug! NBA teams that got snubbed from playing on Christmas Day
Marc J. Spears, Mike Wise, Chris Haynes and Justin Tinsley can’t believe these teams got overlooked
The NBA Christmas Day games always feature the most exciting teams and the most anticipated matchups of the regular season. So how can Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks be missing from the lineup? And who wouldn’t want to be in New Orleans on Christmas to see a rejuvenated Boogie-The Brow duo, DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis? Marc J. Spears, Mike Wise, Chris Haynes and Justin Tinsley lament these snubs and more.
Latest Videos
NBA teams that should NOT be playing on Christmas Day
Marc J. Spears, Mike Wise, Chris Haynes and Justin Tinsley deliver a lump of coal to these underperforming teams
Why Petey Pablo should be the new owner of the Carolina Panthers
‘Practice Squad’: Week 15
Top 10 highlights from last week in HBCU sports
The last football highlights of the year feature great performances from the Celebration Bowl