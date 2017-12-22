Bah! Humbug! NBA teams that got snubbed from playing on Christmas Day

The NBA Christmas Day games always feature the most exciting teams and the most anticipated matchups of the regular season. So how can Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks be missing from the lineup? And who wouldn’t want to be in New Orleans on Christmas to see a rejuvenated Boogie-The Brow duo, DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis? Marc J. Spears, Mike Wise, Chris Haynes and Justin Tinsley lament these snubs and more.