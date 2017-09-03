Baltimore Ravens visit National Museum of African-American History and Culture
Coach John Harbaugh organized trip as a team-building exercise
The Baltimore Ravens on Friday toured the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture.
Three busloads of Ravens players, coaches and support staff made the trip from the team’s facility in Owings Mills, Maryland, to Washington, D.C., for a two-hour tour.
With the Ravens scheduled to kick off the season on the road Sept. 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach John Harbaugh planned the trip as a team-building exercise.
The Ravens, who earlier this summer toured Arlington National Cemetery and the Pentagon, are the first NFL team to visit the museum.
Watch the video of the Ravens taking the tour.
