Baltimore Ravens visit National Museum of African-American History and Culture

The Baltimore Ravens on Friday toured the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture.

Three busloads of Ravens players, coaches and support staff made the trip from the team’s facility in Owings Mills, Maryland, to Washington, D.C., for a two-hour tour.

With the Ravens scheduled to kick off the season on the road Sept. 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach John Harbaugh planned the trip as a team-building exercise.

The Ravens, who earlier this summer toured Arlington National Cemetery and the Pentagon, are the first NFL team to visit the museum.

