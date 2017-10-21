Bethune-Cookman plays the SportsCenter theme

Each time the ESPN/The Undefeated HBCU Band Rankings are released, the top-rated band gets a chance to play the SportsCenter theme — however it wants.

This is the first time, and maybe not the last, that the Bethune-Cookman Marching Wildcats will get a chance to play that theme song everyone knows.

The Marching Wildcats will be in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday as the Bethune-Cookman football team takes on Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference rival North Carolina A&T, which has the No. 3 band in our historically black college and university rankings. The Wildcats weren’t initially scheduled to appear at the home of the Aggies this season, but now they will!

It’s going to be one heck of a halftime show and 5th Quarter showdown.