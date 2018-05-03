‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler talks directly to fans

It’s time to bring Black Panther home. The film that has earned more than $1 billion worldwide — and counting! — will finally be released on digital May 8 and on Blu-ray May 15, and in both offerings, the film’s director, Ryan Coogler, speaks directly to fans in an intro.

Coogler, a former Sacramento State wide receiver, talks about his vision for crafting the film (which he also co-wrote), saying that he jumped at the chance to direct the film. “I always wanted to see characters who looked more like me. More like my family. More like my friends,” Coogler says in the clip. Also included are some never-before-seen images of Coogler on set with the cast, usually while rocking a knit Golden State Warriors beanie.

His idea for bringing the story to life was to explore what it means to be African — something he spent a lot of time thinking about before writing and directing this particular film became a thing. And he wanted to present the story in a way that’s relatable to people from all types of communities. “It’s a film about humanity overall that people will be able to connect with, no matter where they are. … At the heart of Black Panther … is a film about family, a film about responsibility, about culture — but at the end of the day, it’s a film about what it means to be human.”

Coogler also says he was excited to tap into the strong, dynamic female characters, referencing the powerful diversity that characters Okoye (Danai Gurira), Shuri (Letitia Wright), Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) represent. “We were able to make a society that functions maybe in a way we wish society could.”

See the intro to the film in an exclusive bonus clip above.