Capitol Police run win streak to four in Congressional Football Game

The names the Congressional team trotted out for Wednesday’s Congressional Football Game — Herschel Walker, Ken Harvey, Santana Moss, Shawn Springs, John Booty and Fred Smoot —were impressive.

It would have been a lot more impressive 15 to 20 years ago.

But the old-timers (teamed with members of Congress) took the field against a team of U.S. Capitol Police officers who are younger, faster and more athletic. So the 7-0 win by the officers on a rainy turf field at Gallaudet University was not surprising.

It was the fourth straight win for the Capitol Police (aka The Guards, borrowing from the 1974 movie The Longest Yard, which matched the guards against the Mean Machine) and seventh in eight games. The teams face each other every two years to raise money for the families of fallen police officers.

The highlight of the night was the appearance of Crystal Griner and David Bailey, the two U.S. Capitol Police officers who confronted a gunman who opened fire on Republicans practicing for the Congressional Baseball Game in June.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise , who was critically injured during that baseball practice in Virginia, praised Bailey and Griner during a ceremony at midfield. Bailey played cornerback in Wednesday’s football game, while Griner, still recovering from being shot in the ankle, watched from the sidelines.

“I am especially thankful to be here with my heroes, my favorite two Capitol Police officers,” Scalise said. “Dave Bailey and Crystal Griner saved my life and saved the lives of a lot of others.”