Jaylen Brown All-access: L.A. All-Star video diary
Relive All-Star Weekend through the personal lens of the Celtics’ rising star guard
Amid a breakout sophomore season with the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown created a memorable first NBA All-Star Weekend appearance for himself in Los Angeles and documented it along the way. From his arrival at the airport on Feb. 15 to relaxing in Malibu, California, post-weekend on Feb. 20, Brown provided The Undefeated with an exclusive look into his whirlwind break. Highlights include:
- Behind-the-scenes footage with Rising Stars players Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Dennis Smith Jr., Kyle Kuzma, De’Aaron Fox and Taurean Prince, filmed by Brown himself.
- A Tech Hustle networking event hosted by Brown, featuring speeches by Lauryn Hill and Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca.
- A reflection on the second half of the Celtics season.
Brown’s video diary, filmed by his longtime friend and personal videographer Malcolm Durr, provides a unique glimpse into the life and mind of one of the NBA’s most thoughtful, promising young players.
Liner Notes
Filmed by Malcolm Durr
Produced by Malcolm Durr, Jaylen Brown, Lois Nam
Edited by Lois Nam
(Game footage courtesy of NBA Entertainment)
