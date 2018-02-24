Jaylen Brown All-access: L.A. All-Star video diary

Amid a breakout sophomore season with the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown created a memorable first NBA All-Star Weekend appearance for himself in Los Angeles and documented it along the way. From his arrival at the airport on Feb. 15 to relaxing in Malibu, California, post-weekend on Feb. 20, Brown provided The Undefeated with an exclusive look into his whirlwind break. Highlights include:

Behind-the-scenes footage with Rising Stars players Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Dennis Smith Jr., Kyle Kuzma, De’Aaron Fox and Taurean Prince, filmed by Brown himself.

A Tech Hustle networking event hosted by Brown, featuring speeches by Lauryn Hill and Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca.

A reflection on the second half of the Celtics season.

Brown’s video diary, filmed by his longtime friend and personal videographer Malcolm Durr, provides a unique glimpse into the life and mind of one of the NBA’s most thoughtful, promising young players.