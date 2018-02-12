State of the Black Athlete

Dear Black Athlete: Chris Archer

The Tampa Bay Rays pitcher remembers the first time the color of his skin became a part of his life

By @TheUndefeated

The two-time All-Star played a pivotal role in Dear Black Athlete, a series of conversations featuring prominent African-American athletes, and civic and community leaders.

Filed Under: Birmingham Chris Archer State of the Black Athlete

Latest Videos

Culture

Dear Black Athlete: Michael Bennett

“How can we trust each other when so many of people have been lost?”
Culture

Dear Black Athlete: Ibithaj Muhammad

The Olympic medal winning fencer delivers a message for allyship to her teammates
Culture

Dear Black Athlete: Maya Moore

WNBA superstar Maya Moore reads a powerful letter to all black athletes