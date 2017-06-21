De’Aaron Fox’s pre-draft hair routine is wildly impressive
The former Kentucky point guard wants his future team to bring him a visor to preserve his crown
A note to the team that plans to draft De’Aaron Fox on Thursday: If you want to make his day, bring a visor.
The 19-year-old former Kentucky point guard is poised and ready for draft night, and he has his nerves, suit and hair all in check. He shares his dayslong process to get his hair just right for the big stage and kindly asks whoever plans to pick him to forgo the typical draft hat for a visor so he can show off his hair, aka crown, in all its unhindered glory. There’s a first for everything, so to all those involved: Let’s make it happen.
