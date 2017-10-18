NBA

Desus and Mero are here to help guide you through NBA season

From LeBron to Melo and Steph, the Bodega Boys have you covered

By @TheUndefeated

NBA season is back in full swing, and we’re really happy about it! Viceland hosts Desus and Mero are the perfect pair to help guide you through what promises to be an interesting season. From LeBron’s fresh baldy to Melo’s move to Denver and Steph Curry’s spicy swag, there’s so much to discuss — and who better to break it down than the Bodega Boys? Watch the Sixers vs. Wizards at 7 p.m., followed by the Timberwolves v. Spurs at 9 p.m. on ESPN.

Filed Under: Desus & Mero NBA VICE

