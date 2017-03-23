Television
Empire Recap: Remy Ma unleashes for Lucious but Cookie has the last blast
The passion and fire are at an all-time high for Empire’s power couple
Our favorite drama-filled black family is back and bigger than ever as Lucious gets some help from Remy Ma, rehab has been very good to Jamal and Cookie is channeling her inner-Beyoncé.
Reese Waters is back chomping at the bit to review the first episode of the spring season.
Latest Videos
SC6: Smith wants LaVar Ball to quit it
SC6’s Michael Smith explains why he wants LaVar Ball to quit taking shots at NBA players, with the latest star being LeBron James
SC6: Smith doesn’t consider Lopez-Ibaka altercation a ‘fight’
Michael Smith laments for the old days of basketball fights and calls Serge Ibaka and Robin Lopez’s melee a “disagreement”
SC6: Jalen downplays the ‘Tinderization’ of the NBA
Jalen Rose tells SC6 that dating technology’s role in changing routines and relationships for NBA players is overblown