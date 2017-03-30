Television
Empire recap: Season 3, Episode 11 — Angelo stands up for Cookie and Boo Boo Kitty becomes pure
Tariq brings the heat on Lucious’ exes, and Nia Long’s very dramatic introduction
Reese Waters has questions about Hakeem’s wardrobe choices and Lucious’ ability to rock the mic and tries to maintain his composure over Nia Long’s treatment.
Peep his attempt to make sense of 44 minutes of drama with a two-minute recap.
