Television
‘Empire’ recap: Season 3, Episode 12 — Happy birthday, Hakeem
Granny pulls the steel out on Boo Boo Kitty
Reese Waters reacts to Granny Lyon offering to cap Boo Boo Kitty, Hakeem turns 21 and Lucious puts his dad’s do-rag on to hand out sage advice to his seed.
Our correspondent will try to bottle up the recent drama in a two-minute recap.
Latest Videos
SC6: Clark says Sherman did more for the Seahawks this year
Ryan Clark joins SC6 and discusses Richard Sherman’s value to Seattle during the 2016-2017 season and a possible scenario of Sherman joining the Patriots for the right price
SC6: Could Beast Mode make the Raiders champions?
Jemele Hill and Michael Smith explain on SC6 that if Marshawn Lynch ends up going to the Raiders, it could make them a serious Super Bowl contender
SC6: Johnson endorses Westbrook for MVP
Ernie Johnson joins SC6 to discuss the NBA MVP race and explains why he will be voting for Russell Westbrook