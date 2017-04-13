Television
‘Empire’ recap: Season 3, Episode 13 — My Naked Villainy
Lucious turns into Lazarus and another power nickname is born
Marcus Matthews fills in for Reese Waters to recap all of the craziness from the latest episode of the hip-hop drama.
