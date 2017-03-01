Women in sports

espnW’s ‘When I Play’ short film celebrates women at all ages in every sport

The empowering project celebrates the women making history every day
By @CallanMathis

Wednesday, espnW debuted the short film When I Play by espnW senior writer Allison Glock. The film features a volunteer group made up of female athletes from the Atlanta area participating in sports ranging from powerlifting to ballet. The project began as a poem, and morphed into a film that celebrates that “movement is movement.” It features a diverse group of women in age, ethnicity and in sport.

