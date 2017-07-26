Florida A&M’s Jacques Bryant is ready for his once-in-a-lifetime NFL opportunity

The wind beneath the wings of Florida A&M safety Jacques Bryant is most definitely his family. The native of Tallahassee, Florida, who is set to graduate in August with a bachelor’s degree in allied health, is focused on making plays on Sundays, an accomplishment he knows will make his entire family proud.

In May, Bryant signed a free-agent contract with the Kansas City Chiefs but was let go by the team after rookie minicamp. The first-team All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) safety knows he can’t let that one disappointment stop his NFL dreams.

“I have to give it all I’ve got, because this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” said Bryant, who added that he has been contacted by other teams, including the Tennessee Titans. “The NFL stands for ‘Not for Long,’ so I’m willing to give 100 percent and everything I’ve got to play the game that I love.” Bryant led the Rattlers (4-7, 4-4 MEAC) with 75 tackles (20 solo) last season, which is 29 more tackles than any Rattler on the team. The 6-foot, 190-pound speedster who anchored a Rattler secondary that was seventh in the FCS in passing yards allowed per game (162.7) is ready for whatever comes next.

ESPNU Campus Connection correspondent Ashley N. Jackson, a senior broadcast journalism student at Florida A&M University, spent some time with Bryant and tells his story.