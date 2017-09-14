HBCU

Focus on HBCUs at the Tom Joyner Family Reunion

Ford leads the way on initiative to support HBCUs

By Latoya Peterson Osman Noor Cherisse Datu

At this year’s Tom Joyner Family Reunion, historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) were in the spotlight.

Through a partnership with the Ford Motor Co., the Tom Joyner Foundation renews its commitment to supporting students at HBCUs through scholarships and sponsorships. Between Ford’s scholarship pledge and the Minecraft hour of code, the family reunion became a space for African-American families to engage with the future of technology and science, technology, engineering, arts and math education.

We asked attendees and performers to share their insights on HBCUs.

Filed Under: HBCU Tom Joyner Tuskegee University

Latest Videos

Culture

NYFW: Catching up with Draya Michelle

The reality star, entrepreneur and mom opens up about her life away from the bright lights
HBCU

Gimme 5: The top HBCU bands

Jay Walker gives his take on the hottest bands of the year
HBCU

Week 2 of Top 10 HBCU highlights

This week stars women’s volleyball