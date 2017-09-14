Focus on HBCUs at the Tom Joyner Family Reunion

At this year’s Tom Joyner Family Reunion, historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) were in the spotlight.

Through a partnership with the Ford Motor Co., the Tom Joyner Foundation renews its commitment to supporting students at HBCUs through scholarships and sponsorships. Between Ford’s scholarship pledge and the Minecraft hour of code, the family reunion became a space for African-American families to engage with the future of technology and science, technology, engineering, arts and math education.

We asked attendees and performers to share their insights on HBCUs.