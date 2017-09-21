Gimme 5: HBCU Power Rankings
This week’s top team might just surprise you
ESPN analyst Jay Walker is back this week with his Gimme 5 HBCU Power Rankings.
He knows historically black college and university (HBCU) football like no one else. So when he lists the top teams going into Week 4, he knows exactly what he’s talking about. Jay does his Gimme 5 rankings each week, all season. So far he’s done the top players to watch this season and the top bands. He’ll also be doing top homecomings and much more.
Be on the lookout next week, and each week, for Jay’s Gimme 5.
