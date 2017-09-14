Gimme 5
Gimme 5: The top HBCU bands
Jay Walker gives his take on the hottest bands of the year
ESPN analyst Jay Walker is back this week with another Gimme 5, and it may be the hottest debate of the season: the top bands at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). He’s seen them and heard them, and now he rates them.
Jay will be doing Gimme 5s each week all season. Come back next week, and each week, for Jay’s Gimme 5.
Latest Videos
Week 2 of Top 10 HBCU highlights
This week stars women’s volleyball
SC6: Texans remain silent on naming starting QB
Michael Smith and Jemelle Hill break down how the Texans should handle their QB controversy between Tom Savage and Deshaun Watson
Why do we even watch the NFL anymore?
‘Practice Squad’: Week 1