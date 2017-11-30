Gimme 5: The top HBCU bands

This week as the 2017 Celebration Bowl approaches, ESPN analyst Jay Walker gives us a Gimme 5 on what might be the hottest debate of the season: the top bands at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Having seen them and heard them he rates them, and for him, Southern is No. 1.

And if you want to see the latest ESPN/The Undefeated HBCU Band Rankings, which include a different No. 1, here they are.