Gimme 5
Gimme 5: The top HBCU bands
ESPN’s Jay Walker has seen them, and he says Southern is the top band
This week as the 2017 Celebration Bowl approaches, ESPN analyst Jay Walker gives us a Gimme 5 on what might be the hottest debate of the season: the top bands at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Having seen them and heard them he rates them, and for him, Southern is No. 1.
And if you want to see the latest ESPN/The Undefeated HBCU Band Rankings, which include a different No. 1, here they are.
Latest Videos
Fired college football coaches? We go on a shopping spree with their $55M+ buyout money
‘Practice Squad’: Week 12
What happens if we can identify CTE in living NFL players?
‘Practice Squad’: Week 11
ESPN’s Jay Walker talks to Howard QB Caylin Newton
Walker, the Howard QB legend, speaks with the Bison’s impressive freshman quarterback