An Undefeated History
An Undefeated history: Golfer Alfred ‘Tup’ Holmes
The desegregation of the Bobby Jones golf course in Atlanta
One of the first desegregated public places in America was a golf course in Atlanta. You can thank Tup Holmes for that.
Here, Damion L. Thomas, curator of sports for the National Museum of African American History and Culture, shares a story about how one man’s battle to putt put all of America’s men, women and children on par with one another.
