Grambling State, N.C. A&T set to duel in Celebration Bowl

ESPN’s Jay Harris is standing on the mountaintop, telling everybody who’ll listen that the third installment of the Celebration Bowl, which opens the college football bowl season Dec. 16 (noon EST, ABC) is a matchup of champions. Reigning Celebration Bowl champion Grambling State University from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) will face 2015 titleholder North Carolina A&T State University from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). State-of-the-art Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is a fitting venue for these two storied historically black universities, Harris says in this game preview. It’s a matchup that not only will crown the national champion of black college football, but will put a bow on the 125th anniversary season of black college football.