HBCU band rankings by ESPN/The Undefeated are coming soon

Anyone with an appreciation for the black college experience knows that the game is all about the halftime band performances. Bands want to put on their best performance every game, just like the football team.

While fans enjoy the excitement that halftime performances bring, not a whole lot is known about the time, preparation, sweat and sacrifice that make every performance count.

Until now.

Beginning this month, The Undefeated is hosting the ESPN/The Undefeated HBCU Band Rankings, which will identify the top bands from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Southwestern Athletic Conference, the two Football Championship Subdivision conferences participating in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

These rankings by the top historically black college and university (HBCU) band directors in America will showcase the best, the brightest, the most lit performances. They’ll be judged on the music, drill and design, formations and the dancers.

The rankings will eventually lead to the HBCU Band of the Year and a competition at the 2018 Celebration Bowl.