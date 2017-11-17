HBCU Conversations: Jay Walker with Caylin Newton

There’s a Bison stampede going on in Washington, D.C., and Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s little brother is the main reason. The last time football mattered at Howard University, Jay Walker was the name in newspaper headlines. That’s because the 6-foot-4 transfer from Long Beach State was “the man” on campus, receiving All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference honors in 1992 and ’93 and being selected as the Offensive Player of the Year in 1993 after leading the Bison to an undefeated season, winning the MEAC and taking home the black college national championship.

The Bison resurgence has been renewed thanks to new head coach Mike London and his new double-threat quarterback, Caylin Newton, who first made headlines after leading the Bison over UNLV in his first start on Sept. 2. After Nov. 11’s game-winning touchdown over Norfolk State University, Newton has now led Howard to five straight wins, advancing the Bison to a 7-3 overall record (6-1 in the conference).

Nobody is happier to see it than Walker, now an ESPN college football analyst. Both quarterbacks sat down to talk about shared experiences, expectations and goals in this exclusive Undefeated Conversations session.