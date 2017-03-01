An Undefeated history: How Mal Whitfield excelled as an Olympian and a Tuskegee airman

In the early part of the 20th century, Olympic athlete and Tuskegee Airman Mal Whitfield was on the intersection of two of the most prominent venues of opportunity for young black men: The military and sports. After gaining notoriety for both, Whitfield paid those opportunities forward, becoming an American goodwill ambassador, promoting sports across the world.

Here, Damion L. Thomas, curator of sports for the National Museum of African American History and Culture, explains the greatness of Mal Whitfield.