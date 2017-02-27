When Howard began its season at Michigan on Nov. 11, 2016, the starting point guard was, surprisingly, Ausar Madison. It was a huge leap for a guy who expected to play a minor role behind the nation’s leading scorer from a year ago, James Daniel.

But Madison was not intimidated. He had been the starting point guard alongside Daniel when the two started their college careers in 2013. Unfortunately, a knee injury that has plagued his career since he arrived at Howard forced him to miss all of Howard’s games after the first of the year.

A native of Los Angeles, Madison moved to Chicago and played part of his high school career at Whitney Young, where he was the point guard who made current NBA center Jahlil Okafor happy. That 2012-13 team finished the season ranked eighth in the nation.

Madison is a finance major and plans to coach basketball or become a financial analyst after graduation.