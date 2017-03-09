Cameron Lewis
Sophomore brings energy and smarts
In his two years at Howard, Cameron Lewis has proven to be one of the most fundamentally sound and energetic players on the team.
A product of the Nichols School in Buffalo, New York (the same school that produced Christian Laettner), Lewis had career highs in points (12) and rebounds (6) during an 11-minute stint in a Dec. 27, 2016, loss at Virginia Commonwealth.
Although his future at Howard is as a post player, the 6-foot-8 Lewis was a guard/forward in high school, scoring more than 1,000 points during his junior year while helping Nichols to a conference championship. He left Nichols as the fifth-leading scorer in school history, and was a second team All-Western New York pick by The Buffalo News after his senior season.
Lewis, who had a 4.0 GPA his freshman year, is majoring in computer engineering,
