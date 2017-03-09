In his two years at Howard, Cameron Lewis has proven to be one of the most fundamentally sound and energetic players on the team.

A product of the Nichols School in Buffalo, New York (the same school that produced Christian Laettner), Lewis had career highs in points (12) and rebounds (6) during an 11-minute stint in a Dec. 27, 2016, loss at Virginia Commonwealth.

Although his future at Howard is as a post player, the 6-foot-8 Lewis was a guard/forward in high school, scoring more than 1,000 points during his junior year while helping Nichols to a conference championship. He left Nichols as the fifth-leading scorer in school history, and was a second team All-Western New York pick by The Buffalo News after his senior season.

Lewis, who had a 4.0 GPA his freshman year, is majoring in computer engineering,