Charles ‘CJ’ Williams
Gunning for Rookie of the Year
A freshman out of Millwood School in Richmond, Virginia, Charles “CJ” Williams has lived up to the high expectations coach Kevin Nickelberry had for him entering the season.
Forced into a starting spot on a team riddled with injuries, Williams will likely end the season as the team’s leading scorer and is the front-runner for Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year honors.
“CJ’s one of the most athletic guys that we have,” said Nickelberry.
Williams led Millwood to a Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division III championship in 2014, scoring 28 points in the title game. He was second team All-State in 2015 and made the VISAA All-tournament team in 2016.
View from the Hilltop: James Daniel’s lost season
Will Howard’s star return after missing most of his senior year?
Ausar Madison
A recurring injury takes away half his season
Dalique Mingo
Stepping up, until he got hurt
Kai Tease
A prolific scorer waylaid by a broken foot
Ibrahim Dosunmu
Waiting for his chance to play
View from the Hilltop: Can Howard rescue an ugly season?
Despite the team’s injuries and losses, coach still hopes for a tournament berth
The View from the Hilltop: Greek-letter organizations bring a unique flavor to campus life
Mangham is the only member of a fraternity on Howard’s team
The View from the Hilltop: It’s Howard vs. Hampton for bragging rights to ‘The Real HU’
At least in men’s basketball, Hampton has been triumphant
View from the Hilltop: Howard crowds enjoy themselves despite basketball team’s losing record
The music, the dancers, the fans all contribute to a good time