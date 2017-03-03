A freshman out of Millwood School in Richmond, Virginia, Charles “CJ” Williams has lived up to the high expectations coach Kevin Nickelberry had for him entering the season.

Forced into a starting spot on a team riddled with injuries, Williams will likely end the season as the team’s leading scorer and is the front-runner for Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year honors.

“CJ’s one of the most athletic guys that we have,” said Nickelberry.

Williams led Millwood to a Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division III championship in 2014, scoring 28 points in the title game. He was second team All-State in 2015 and made the VISAA All-tournament team in 2016.