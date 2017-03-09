Chuck Smith
A walk-on gets his chance to play
Before this season, Chuck Smith, a walk-on senior, had played just eight minutes in his two years with the team. Earlier this season, his role was so minuscule that he wasn’t even traveling with the team to away games.
But as injuries decimated Howard’s point guards, Smith, who didn’t play in the first 14 games, was forced into action. He played what was at the time a career-high 11 minutes in Howard’s Jan. 14 win over the University of Maryland-Eastern Shore, contributing three points.
An honor roll student, Smith is majoring in communications and film. Following graduation, he wants to be a director, producer or actor.
Cameron Lewis
Sophomore brings energy and smarts
Kofi Andoh
An every-game player despite family tragedy
Prince Okoroh
Returning after two years away from basketball
Charles ‘CJ’ Williams
Gunning for Rookie of the Year
Ausar Madison
A recurring injury takes away half his season
Dalique Mingo
Stepping up, until he got hurt
Kai Tease
A prolific scorer waylaid by a broken foot