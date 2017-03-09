Before this season, Chuck Smith, a walk-on senior, had played just eight minutes in his two years with the team. Earlier this season, his role was so minuscule that he wasn’t even traveling with the team to away games.

But as injuries decimated Howard’s point guards, Smith, who didn’t play in the first 14 games, was forced into action. He played what was at the time a career-high 11 minutes in Howard’s Jan. 14 win over the University of Maryland-Eastern Shore, contributing three points.

An honor roll student, Smith is majoring in communications and film. Following graduation, he wants to be a director, producer or actor.