Dalique Mingo
Stepping up, until he got hurt
With Howard desperate to find an effective point guard after James Daniel and Kai Tease went down with injuries, junior Dalique Mingo assumed the position in early November. By mid-December 2016, he appeared to be settling into the role, recording career-highs in points (16) and assists (6) in a 77-66 win over Shenandoah.
But Mingo, who had also taken on a bigger role due to injuries to starters during the 2015-16 season, eventually got hurt himself. He battled through shoulder problems in December before injuring his ankle later in the month, forcing him to miss the rest of the season.
In high school, Mingo was the All-State Nassau County Player of the Year (2013) while starring for Putnam Science. He is a sports management major who plans to be a sports agent after college.
Ausar Madison
A recurring injury takes away half his season
Kai Tease
A prolific scorer waylaid by a broken foot
Ibrahim Dosunmu
Waiting for his chance to play
View from the Hilltop: Can Howard rescue an ugly season?
Despite the team’s injuries and losses, coach still hopes for a tournament berth
The View from the Hilltop: Greek-letter organizations bring a unique flavor to campus life
Mangham is the only member of a fraternity on Howard’s team
The View from the Hilltop: It’s Howard vs. Hampton for bragging rights to ‘The Real HU’
At least in men’s basketball, Hampton has been triumphant
View from the Hilltop: Howard crowds enjoy themselves despite basketball team’s losing record
The music, the dancers, the fans all contribute to a good time
View from the Hilltop: Who will be the man?
Freshman Charles Williams is a bright spot in a dismal season
View from the Hilltop: Emotional roller-coaster
The Bison finally get a good win before collapsing in the next game