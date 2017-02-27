With Howard desperate to find an effective point guard after James Daniel and Kai Tease went down with injuries, junior Dalique Mingo assumed the position in early November. By mid-December 2016, he appeared to be settling into the role, recording career-highs in points (16) and assists (6) in a 77-66 win over Shenandoah.

But Mingo, who had also taken on a bigger role due to injuries to starters during the 2015-16 season, eventually got hurt himself. He battled through shoulder problems in December before injuring his ankle later in the month, forcing him to miss the rest of the season.

In high school, Mingo was the All-State Nassau County Player of the Year (2013) while starring for Putnam Science. He is a sports management major who plans to be a sports agent after college.