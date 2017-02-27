A strong rebounder at Lincoln Park High School in Chicago, Ibrahim Dosunmu is being brought along slowly by Howard. Although he suited up for every game and traveled with the team, he never played and will have four years of eligibility at the start of the 2017-18 season.

Dosunmu, whose nickname is “Ebo,” intends to major in political science. His proudest personal accomplishment outside of sports: winning a school speech competition with a talk about police brutality, and finishing second in the citywide competition.