Ibrahim Dosunmu
Waiting for his chance to play
A strong rebounder at Lincoln Park High School in Chicago, Ibrahim Dosunmu is being brought along slowly by Howard. Although he suited up for every game and traveled with the team, he never played and will have four years of eligibility at the start of the 2017-18 season.
Dosunmu, whose nickname is “Ebo,” intends to major in political science. His proudest personal accomplishment outside of sports: winning a school speech competition with a talk about police brutality, and finishing second in the citywide competition.
Ausar Madison
A recurring injury takes away half his season
Dalique Mingo
Stepping up, until he got hurt
Kai Tease
A prolific scorer waylaid by a broken foot
View from the Hilltop: Can Howard rescue an ugly season?
Despite the team’s injuries and losses, coach still hopes for a tournament berth
The View from the Hilltop: Greek-letter organizations bring a unique flavor to campus life
Mangham is the only member of a fraternity on Howard’s team
The View from the Hilltop: It’s Howard vs. Hampton for bragging rights to ‘The Real HU’
At least in men’s basketball, Hampton has been triumphant
View from the Hilltop: Howard crowds enjoy themselves despite basketball team’s losing record
The music, the dancers, the fans all contribute to a good time
View from the Hilltop: Who will be the man?
Freshman Charles Williams is a bright spot in a dismal season
View from the Hilltop: Emotional roller-coaster
The Bison finally get a good win before collapsing in the next game