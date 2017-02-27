A freshmen from Sacramento, California, Kai Tease was expected to back up James Daniel at the point. But Tease missed the entire season after breaking his foot two weeks before the season opener.

There is a reason that coach Kevin Nickelberry held Tease in high esteem: Tease averaged 18.8 points as a senior at Antelope High School, and graduated as the program’s all-time leading scorer.

After his senior season in high school, Tease was selected to play in the Optimist Basketball All-Star game, which features the top players from Sacramento.

When he returns next season, Tease will join Daniel (medical redshirt) and incoming freshman R.J. Cole on a team loaded with point guards.