Kofi Andoh is just one of three Bison to play in every game this season (Solomon Mangham and Charles Williams are the others). Considering what he’s gone through in his personal life this year, that’s amazing.

Andoh learned on the eve of the Dec. 7, 2016, game at Maryland that his mother, Joan Wright-Andoh, had died after a three-year battle with colon cancer. The next day, Andoh started for the first time this season, playing a career-high 30 minutes. And two days after his mother’s funeral, Andoh played for 33 minutes against Old Dominion.

In Andoh, the Bison have the epitome of a student-athlete — he juggles a demanding chemistry major with college basketball. After graduation, he plans to pursue a career as a pharmacist.