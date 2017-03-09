When Prince Okoroh announced in 2011 that he’d be attending Howard, it was considered a big move for the basketball program. The Bison were getting a heralded local kid (Okoroh played at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Prince George’s County, Maryland) as part of a recruiting class that was described as being one of the best in school history.

Okoroh got off to a promising start, averaging 8.7 points in 24 minutes per game as a freshman. He increased his scoring average to 13.8 points per game as a junior, including a career-high 40 points against William & Mary.

But injuries and personal tragedy led Okoroh to leave the team for two years. After recently getting clearance from the NCAA to return for his sixth year, Okoroh, a chemical engineering major, suited up for the Bison in January.

On Feb. 28 Okoroh started his final home game as a senior. He made his only shot—a three-pointer—which was his first field goal as a Bison since the last game of the 2013-14 season.