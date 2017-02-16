The View from the Hilltop: Greek-letter organizations bring a unique flavor to campus life

A member of Kappa Alpha Psi, Solomon Mangham is the only member of the Howard men’s basketball team who belongs to one of the Greek-letter organizations on campus. It’s a tradition: Mangham’s father, Randal, was also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi when he attended Howard.

Whether it’s contributing to the community with service events or entertaining the student body through their popular shows, Greek-letter organizations bring a unique atmosphere to historically black college campuses.

Off the court, Mangham, who became a Kappa last year, says the bonds that he’s formed in the fraternity will last a lifetime.

On the court, Magham contributed eight points and seven rebounds as Howard (6-20, 3-8) ended a six-game losing streak with a 70-67 upset of Morgan State (10-14, 7-4) on Monday. James Miller scored 24 points to lead the Bison over the Bears, who are in fourth place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Howard will host North Carolina A&T on Saturday, and first-place North Carolina Central on Feb. 20.